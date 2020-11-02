‘Cycle of commute’ rally held in city

Cyclists participating in the rally in Mangaluru on Sunday.

02 November 2020 00:18 IST

Expressing the need to encourage people across all age groups to cycle, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said here on Sunday that the city police will extend support to make cycling safe on the city roads.

Flagging off ‘cycle for commute’ rally held by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Mangaluru City Corporation and Bicycle Clubs of Mangaluru, Mr. Vikash said it was good to see the turnout for the cycle rally. Apart from being an easy mode to commute, cycling helps in all round development, he said.

MCC Commissioner and in-charge Managing Director of MSCL Akshy Sridhar said MSCL and MCC are promoting safe cycling tracks. The district administration has a vision to see children go on their bicycles to schools, he said.

As many as 200 cyclists took part in the rally that started from Nehru Maidan at 6.30 a.m. Architect and MSCL consultant Niren Jain led the ride. The cyclists covered a distance of 8 km.