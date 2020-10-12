Cyanide Mohan to go on the floors in January next

A poster of the upcoming film Cyanide by film-maker Rajesh Touchriver.

MANGALURU

12 October 2020 01:08 IST

The film to be roughly based on Cyanide Mohan’s crimes

Shooting for the forthcoming multilingual crime thriller, Cyanide, will start on January 15. Mangaluru and Mysuru are among the cities where the film will be shot.

According to the film-maker Rajesh Touchriver, the film is roughly based on the crimes committed by Cyanide Mohan who has been convicted of murdering 15 women.

This film will be produced in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Priya Mani will play the role of an investigating officer in the film in South Indian languages, while Yashpal Sharma will play the same role in the Hindi version, Mr. Touchriver told The Hindu over phone.

“We will start shooting on January 15 in Mangaluru,” he said. It will be shot in locations in Mysuru, Madikeri, Kasaragod in Kerala, Goa and Hyderabad, he added.

Cyanide Mohan, a teacher by profession, has been convicted of 15 murders of the 20 he has been accused in, by the District Sessions Court in Mangaluru. He has been charged with befriending unmarried women and luring them to take cyanide after sexually assaulting them in various lodges in different parts of the State in 2009. The victims were from Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Kerala. The last of the convictions came in June this year.

“This film is a crime thriller inspired on the crime Mohan was involved in,” said Mr. Touchriver, who has written the story and screenplay. “I am not glorifying him (Mohan) but using those incidents for depiction in the film,” he said.

The film will be brought out under the banner Middle East Cinema Pvt. Ltd. by businessman Pradeep Narayanan. Among the actors featuring in the film include Rohini, Chittaranjan Giri, Tanikella Bharani, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Shiju, Shaju, Sriman, Mukundan, Sameer, Sanju Sivaram, Riju Bajaj and Rimju. Prominent actors from Kannada and other languages will be part of this film, Mr. Touchriver said.

While Sadat Sainudeen is the photography director, George Joseph will handle music. Gopal Sankar will do playback singing. Sasi Kumar and Gokuldas are the film editor and art director, respectively. Ravi Punnam will write dialogues in Telugu, while Raaja Chandrasekhar will do it for Tamil. Mr. Touchriver and Lennon Babu are writing the dialogues in Malayalam.