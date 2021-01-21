‘Culprits in mischief at shrine will be arrested’

MANGALURU

21 January 2021 00:38 IST

Those who deposited unwanted material in the offering box of a daivastana in Ullal will be caught shortly, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Wednesday.

A set of condoms and a poster with the desecrated images of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra were found in the offering box of Koragajja Guligajja Daivastana, near Ullal, on Tuesday.

After visiting the spot and speaking to people managing the daivastana, Mr. Kumar told reporters that a case of hurting religious sentiments has been registered with the Ullal Police Station. A special team has been formed to trace the accused. “Hurting religious sentiments is a sad thing. Those indulging in such mischief will be caught,” he said. He asked people not to be carried way by such acts of mischief that may lead to disturbances in the city.

Mr. Kumar said that a case has been registered in connection with an attempt to steal articles from the Gopalakrishna Bhajana Mandira in Mular under Konaje Police limits.

Mr. Kumar asked management bodies of temples, daivastana and other places of worship to install CCTV cameras. “Having CCTV cameras will help find quickly those involved in such acts of mischief and theft,” he said.