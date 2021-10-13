CRZ norms will be relaxed, says Bommai

MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government will take steps to get coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms prohibiting development activities within 500 m of the high tide line relaxed.

He was speaking after the inauguration of a convention hall and training centre of the Udupi Grameena Bunts Sangha at Kuntalanagar in Udupi district.

Interacting with entrepreneurs after the inauguration, Mr. Bommai said that neighbouring Kerala and Goa, which too have a coast line, have tapped their tourism potential to a considerable extent.

However, the available tourism potential in the coastal districts of the State has not been harnessed to the expected levels. He said that prohibition on development activities within 500 m of the high tide line in the State is affecting tourism development and the government will work on to get the condition relaxed. The new tourism policy will focus on developing coastal tourism, he said and added that young entrepreneurs will be encouraged.