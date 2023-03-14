ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI welcomes DC’s direction to local bodies to issue building licences within 30 days of application

March 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

If departments concerned don’t issue NOC within the prescribed time, NOC should be deemed to have been issued for licence

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI-Mangaluru president Pushparaj Jain speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Mangaluru on Tuesday welcomed a recent order by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner directing civic bodies in the district to issue building construction licence within 30 days of the application, occupancy certificate within eight days, and spot inspection within seven days of the application.

CREDAI-Mangaluru president and Abish Builders managing director Pushparaj Jain told reporters here the directions by the DC giving effect to earlier government orders brings big relief to individuals as well as builders.

In the absence of any time frame to issue licences, builders and individuals were enduring great hardship as the projects did not start and get completed as planned by them.

M.R. Ravi Kumar, DC, chaired a meeting attended by officials from Mangaluru City Corporation, Mangalore Urban Development Authority, Fire and Emergency Services, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Coastal Zone Management Authority, archaeology and other stakeholders on January 10 this year regarding introducing a single-window system to issue building licences.

Mr. Jain CREDAI had petitioned the government, district and local administration about the enormous delay in obtaining building license, responding to which the meeting was convened.

Delay in NOC

Mr. Jain noted that before applying for building licence to the jurisdictional local body, one has to obtain no objection certificate (NOC) from different departments.

With departments delaying issue of NOCs, individuals and builders suffered huge losses. Now the DC has ordered that if the departments do not issue NOC within the prescribed period, local bodies should consider NOCs were deemed to be issued and proceed to issue building licence.

Thanking the DC for the gesture, Mr. Jain said the measure would stop people approaching different departments multiple times.

The meeting deliberated in detail introducing single window system for building license to avoid delays. The DC directed the departments concerned to prepare a report in this regard.

Mr. Kumar told the meeting that as per a October 30, 2017 order of the Urban Development Department, building licence should be issued within 30 days of the application.

He directed MCC Commissioner to hold fortnightly meetings to consider building license applications adding the directions apply to all urban and rural local bodies in the district.

CREDAI-Mangaluru secretary Prashanth Sanil, treasurer Guru Murthy, president-elect Vinod Pinto, and others were present.

