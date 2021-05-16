CREDAI to fund oxygen plant at Lady Goschen

MANGALURU

16 May 2021 19:46 IST

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Mangaluru, will, in association with other entrepreneurs associations, fund a portion of ₹84 lakh required for setting up an oxygen generation plant at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in the city.

CREDAI Mangaluru president Pushparaj Jain said that the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Mangaluru Contractors Association have given ₹15 lakh each, while the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers has given ₹8 lakh. The remaining amount will be given by CREDAI, he said.

Mr. Jain and other members handed over a cheque for ₹41.86 lakh on Thursday to the district administration towards the cost of construction of the plant.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and Mayor Premanand Shetty were present.

Mr. Jain said that the oxygen generation plant at the Lady Goschen plant will be set up by a Coimbatore-based firm. This plant will be a permanent asset of the hospital, he said. It will be operational in three months, he added.

A week ago, CREDAI started a war room to help COVID-19 patients. This war room has five ambulances, which provides free services to COVID-19 and also other patients, he said.