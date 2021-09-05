COVID-19: Six deaths reported in DK, Udupi

MANGALURU

05 September 2021 00:47 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 162 new cases on Saturday. With 251 persons discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,146. The test positivity rate was put at 1.47%.

Udupi district reported one death and 97 new cases. With 137 persons discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,554.

With 16,589 persons vaccinated on Saturday, the total number in Dakshina Kannada was at 16,96,914. In Udupi 9,946 persons received vaccine and this took the total number to 11,08,792.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Mookambika temple at Kolluru in Udupi district made it mandatory from Saturday for the devotees from Kerala to produce RT-PCR negative certificate for COVID-19.

The certificate should not be older than 72 hours, the temple’s executive officer P.B. Mahesh said.

In addition, all devotees entering the temple will have to produce their Aaadhar card to register the details of devotees with their address. The step is to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Mahesh said adding that the restrictions will be in force till further orders.