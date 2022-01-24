COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

24 January 2022 00:54 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported a COVID-19 death and 770 new cases on Sunday. With 841 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,628. Test positivity rate was put at 7.62%.

Of the new cases, 17 are from three clusters. Of these, five cases each came from two government schools and seven cases from an ashram, all in Mangaluru taluk.

Udupi district reported 1,061 new cases. With 503 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,546. Test positivity rate was put at 20.39%. Of the new cases, 757 are from Udupi taluk, 207 from Kundapur, 92 from Karkala and five from elsewhere. Of these, 986 patients are under home isolation, 45 in COVID Care Centres and the remaining are in designated COVID hospitals.