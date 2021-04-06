Cooperation sought while city corpn. replaces old sewer line

MANGALURU

06 April 2021 19:09 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation has sought cooperation from the public to change a portion of the large pipeline taking sewage from Kudroli Wet Well to Kavoor sewage treatment plant in the city.

While the old pipeline of 750 mm diameter was changed to 1,100 mm dia for 7.61 km, changing of the pipeline for 40 m has hit a roadblock at Kudroli as it encountered the old pipeline. Since the road width too was not much, the new line could not be laid without stopping pumping of sewage from Kudroli to Kavoor for at least five days, the corporation Commissioner has said in a release here.

As such, the corporation has to stop pumping of sewage for these days and let sewage into the canal from Wednesday till April 11, the release said and urged people in the area to cooperate with the local body.

