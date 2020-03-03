Consecrationceremonyat Sharada Temple

UDUPI

03 March 2020 00:16 IST

Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, junior seer of the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetha, would perform the Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsava at the Sri Sharada Temple at Kunjibettu here on Friday.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Vishwanath Shanbhag of Sri Sthanik Brahmin Sangha said that Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji would be visiting Udupi on March 5 and 6. This was the seer’s first visit here.

He would be brought in a procession from Kadiyali to the Sri Sharada Temple here on Thursday. He would participate in the Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsava at the temple from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, he said. Manjunath Hebbar, Arvind, U. Prafullachandra Rao, office-bearers of the sangha, were present.

