Congress to announce first list of candidates by this month end, says B.K. Hariprasad

February 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said on Friday, February 3, that the party will announce the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka by this month end.

Speaking to press persons in Udupi, he said that the candidates’ selection committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in its meeting on Thursday, February 2, discussed in detail about the probable candidates as their list was before the committee. The list will be further sent to the screening committee, which has three representatives of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which will finalise the candidates. The election committee of the AICC will finally announce the candidates.

Likening the Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah to a “rowdy”, he said that Mr. Shah is instrumental in forming the government through horse trading in the State. But, Congress is confident of winning this election with majority and hence Mr. Shah will not get any chance for horse trading.

People in the State are not happy with the performance of the BJP government, he claimed.

Prajadhwani Yatre

Meanwhile, addressing press persons in Udupi and Mangaluru senior party leader R.V. Deshpande said that the second leg of the Prajadhwani Yatre of the party will begin in the coastal and malnad belts on February 5. The yatre will begin from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada. It will be organised in 26 Assembly constituencies covering five districts covering Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kananda, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

The yatre will be held in Moodbidri on February 6, in Kaup on February 7, in Kundapura on February 8 and in Sringeri on February 9.

Mr. Deshpande alleged that the BJP government has failed to fullfill the promises it made to the people ahead of last election. The people are reeling under inflation and unemployment.