Comprehensive traffic management plans for city corporations in next budget: Bommai

MANGALURU

03 December 2020 12:46 IST

Govt to build 11,000 houses for policemen in the next five years

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said the department was preparing comprehensive traffic management plans for all city corporations in Karnataka, funds for which were likely to be allocated during the 2021-22 budget.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly built quarters for police personnel at Panambur in Mangaluru, Mr. Bommai said detailed project reports for the plans would be completed before the budget so as to get funds for managing the increasing traffic in city corporation limits. He said Mangaluru was one of the important fast-growing cities of the State located strategically thus requiring special attention from the government.

Having inaugurated a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory for the department at Bengaluru recently, Mr. Bommai said it was felt to have similar labs across the State. The government has plans to open such labs in all the five police ranges as well as police commissionerates in the coming days for speeding up investigation process, the Minister said.

Complimenting the State Police Housing Corporation for building required accommodation for police personnel across the State, Mr. Bommai said the government intended to enhance housing facility for at least 75% of the personnel from the present 51%. With the government targeting to complete 11,000 more accommodation for personnel by 2025, 60% of the personnel would come to have quarters, the Minister said.

For Mangaluru, the department has sanctioned 74 new units for the 2025 project, which he would enhance to 100 on returning to Bengaluru. 192 units have been built already. If the local officials identify more land, he would sanction more units given the strategic importance of the region, Mr. Bommai said.

Speaking about recent wall graffiti in the city, Mr. Bommai said they were intended to create unrest similar to ones witnessed in troubled areas, including Jammu and Kashmir. The police department would soon nab the accused and bring to book the perpetrators of the incident. Mangaluru with its mega industries, strategic location and border with Kerala, requires special attention and the government was committed to provide the same, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash and others were present.