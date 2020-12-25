Common service centres opened in 27 post offices

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, Shriharsha N. addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mangaluru Postal Division has opened common service centres in 27 post offices, including in the city. It will be extended to other post offices in phases, according to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru, Shriharsha. N.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that people can book appointments in passport seva kendras by paying the prescribed passport fee and ₹ 100 as service fee in these centres at the post offices.

They can apply for PAN cards by paying ₹ 107 and submitting related documents such as proof of date of birth, residential address and their identity. People can get their vehicle FastTag accounts re-charged and also pay their LIC premiums.

People, especially those from rural areas, need not go to LIC offices or other places to pay their premium. Instead, it can be paid in the nearby post offices where the common service centres which are also called digital seva kendras have been opened.

People can book bus, train and flight tickets, pay their electricity bills, file IT returns, get their mobile phones re-charged in these centres. In addition, services related to birth and death certificates, different Pradhan Mantri schemes of the Union government, Sandhya Suraksha, applying for driving licence and Jeevan Praman are also available in these centres.

The service centres have been opened in the following post offices in the city: Pandeshwar [Head Post Office], Kulashekara, Hampankatta, Kodialbail, Kankanady, Ashok Nagar, Bejai, Balmatta, Surathkal, Panambur, Kavoor, Kuluru, Kulai, Padil, Konchady, Katipalla and at the one in Ullal.

On the city’s outskirts, they have been opened at Mulky, Bajpe, Kinnigoli, Mangalagangotri, Kinnikambla, Ganjimutt, Haleyangady, Belman, Mudkuru and Vamanjoor.

Sabarimala prasadam

Mr. Shriharsha said that people can now get Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple prasadam through SpeedPost. They have to go to a nearby post office and fill a prescribed application form and pay ₹ 450 to get the prasadam.

The Postal Department has introduced this service as many devotees are not able to visit the Sabarimala temple now due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, the Postal Department has entered into an agreement with Travancore Devaswom Board to deliver the prasadam on the doorsteps of devotees.

He said that the Postal Department is also offering Aadhaar registration and correction services in 39 post offices under Mangaluru Division.

Gold Bond

Mr. Shriharsha said that people can invest in the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme which will be introduced in post offices for 2020-21 from December 28, 2020 to January 1, 2021. The minimum investment will be one gram gold. Details of this scheme can be had on Ph: 9448291072.