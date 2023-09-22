‘Coastal Karnataka will get a Vande Bharat Express service by October’

September 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, September 22, assured Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel that the Railways would introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Madgaon (Goa) by next month.

The assurance came when Mr. Kateel met Mr. Vaishnaw in New Delhi with a list of demands of coastal Karnataka. Mr. Kateel brought to Mr. Vashnaw’s notice that no Vande Bharat Express was running in coastal Karnataka despite there being a huge demand.

He said there was a huge potential to run the Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Goa as both the regions were known as tourism destinations even as they also share many common things, including language, culture, etc. They are known for scenic beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant cultural traditions.

Enhanced connectivity would boost economic and tourism activities, thereby helping the growth of trade and commerce in the regions, he said. The introduction aligns with the government’s vision of expanding railway connectivity and fostering economic development across the country.

Mr. Kateel said in a statement that the Minister was positive to the demand and promised to introduce the service by October.

