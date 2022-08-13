Coast Guard takes out motorcycle rally from Panambur to Ullal

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 19:04 IST

The Indian Coast Guard in Mangaluru organised a motorcycle rally from Panambur beach to Rani Abbakka Circle in Ullal on Saturday to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The 75 participants in the rally later displayed the national flag in front of the statue and conducted a heritage walk.

The rally was an attempt to popularise, recognise, and preserve memories of the first Tuluva queen Rani Abbakka, who fought and defeated the Portuguese in 1618, S.B. Venkatesh, Commander and Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard, Karnataka said in a release.

The celebrations were to propagate patriotic fervour and awareness about local freedom fighters, he said.

The Coast Guard also honoured Padmashri awardee Harekala Hajabba on the occasion.

