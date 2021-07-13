Coast Guard sensitises fishermen on security, safety aspects while in sea

MANGALURU

13 July 2021 19:21 IST

Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, conducted a community interaction with fishermen in Sasihitlu here on Tuesday to sensitise them on the safety and security aspects while in the sea.

During the interaction, the fishermen were sensitised about the security scenario and the important role they play as the country’s eyes and ears while in the sea.

In addition to 20 fishermen, personnel from the Fisheries Department, Coastal Security Police and Customs Department attended it, a Coast Guard release said.

They were encouraged to share information on any untoward or suspicious activities they may come across while in the sea with the Coast Guard on toll free number 1554. The fishermen were also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered to while operating in the sea, including the use of safety equipment and gears.

They were advised to carry all life-saving equipment, boat registration papers, including biometric identity cards and Aadhaar cards, during their fishing expeditions and also operate in groups or buddy systems so that they can help each other during an emergency.

The Coast Guard officials also sensitised them on the need to adhere to weather warnings and the importance of collecting weather updates prior to proceeding to sea. The Coast Guard personnel demonstrated and briefed about various life-saving equipment, distress alert transmitters and life jackets.

The fishing community was also apprised of the role of Coast Guard and job opportunities in the service.

They were also made aware of the Union government’s flagship programme, Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the release added.