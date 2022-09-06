CNG price reduced in Udupi after reduction in VAT

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 06, 2022 23:02 IST

Welcoming the State government’s decision to reduce VAT on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), effective September 1, 2022, Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) has announced that it will pass on the reduction benefits to consumers.

In a statement here, ATGL said that the government has announced VAT reduction from 14.5% to 5% on the sale of CNG from September 1. In line with its stated policy of taking care of consumer interest, the company will pass on the complete benefit to consumers.

Thus, it has reduced CNG prices by ₹6.42 a kg in Udupi geographical area with effect from midnight on September 3.

Accordingly, the revised CNG price is ₹72.89 a kg from the earlier ₹79.31 a kg, the statement said.

The company operates five CNG stations in Udupi district. It is also executing the piped natural gas (PNG) supply project in the district and household supply is expected to begin six months from now.

ATGL supplies PNG to domestic, commercial, industrial and CNG across the country with 5.6 lakh plus domestic customer, 4,000 plus commercial customers, 1,800 industrial customers and 349 CNG stations.

