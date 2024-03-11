ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Udupi on March 13

March 11, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate a convention of the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Udupi on March 13 at 11 a.m. The convention will he held at MGM grounds.

He will also inaugurate the boys’ hostel of government polytechnic in Udupi on the day.

In addition, the Chief Minister will inaugurate various development works including tap water connection provided to various colonies in Belman, Bola, Maala, Shirva, Pilaar of Karkala taluk; staff quarters of officials and staff of Kundapur taluk panchayat; Vathsalya restroom for girls at government education institutions at Padubidri, Polipu, Kaup, Hiriyadka and Brahmavara.

The classrooms that are readied under the Viveka scheme at various government pre-university colleges at a cost of ₹9.99 crore will also be inaugurated by Mr. Siddaramaiah. Eight village administrative officers of the Revenue Department will receive from him the laptops to link the RTC with the Aadhaar Cards of the people. Kits will be distributed to the carpenters in the district who are engaged in the construction sector. Those is being provided by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (KBOCWWB), an official release said.

