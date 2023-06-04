City police start meeting SC/STs in their colonies

June 04, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police on Sunday started the exercise of meeting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in their colonies. As many as 350 persons attended the meetings held across the city.

The police has been holding monthly SC/ST grievance redressal meetings at the office of Police Commissioner. During the meeting on May 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar proposed holding meetings at the SC/ST colonies to make it easier for more people to air their grievances and problems. The activists suggested holding meetings on a Sunday every month.

The first of this series was held across 17 SC/ST colonies in the city on Sunday. Officers of the rank of Inspector and above attended. Mr. Kumar chaired the meeting held outside the apartment of Pourakarmikas in Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru South Police Station limits. Among the grievances of the residents, was need for a surveillance camera to overlook activities at the open ground opposite the apartment in Mahakalipadpu. “I have asked the inspector to consider the demand,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common among the grievances at the other meetings was the demand for increasing the police beat patrolling points. “The jurisdictional police inspector has been asked to take a decision on it,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said they will continue holding SC/ST grievance redressal meetings at the office of the Police Commissioner on the last Sunday of every month. On the first Sunday of every month, meetings will be held by police stations in the SC/ST colonies in their jurisdictions, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.