City corporation to come out with SOP for pet care

The city corporation and 12 other urban local bodies in Dakshina Kannada have been asked to ensure that steps are taken by pet owners to get anti-rabies vaccine administered.

MANGALURU

10 November 2020 01:12 IST

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for pet care, which includes mandatory pet licensing, vaccination and birth control measures, will be brought out by the Manglauru City Corporation in another 10 days, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Monday

During the meeting of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dakshina Kannada, Dr. Rajendra said that not just the city corporation but also Ullal and 11 other urban local bodies in the district should carry out survey of pets in their wards and ensure steps are taken by owners on administration of anti-rabies vaccine.

“If no steps are taken then, the official concerned will be held responsible for any case of rabies caused by dog bite,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that an increase in the number of pets in the city was a matter of concern.

Suma R. Nayak from Animal Care Trust said that in many a case, pets are not given anti-rabies vaccine. Many animal breeders in the city were operating without licence, she said.

Assistant Director of Veterinary Hospital, Sullia, Nithin Prabhu said that the rabies vaccination drive need to be held not just in cities but also in rural areas of the district.

Vinay L. Shetty, member of the State Animal Welfare Board, said that many pets shops in the city keep pets in small enclosures.

Ms. Nayak said that pets shops do not have proper ventilation and they do not comply with all the norms pertaining to animal care. Dr. Rajendra said that trade licence of such pets shops should be placed under suspension.

About illegal transport of meat to stalls in the city, Dr. Rajendra directed corporation officials to regularly inspect the stock coming to meat stalls.

High definition surveillance cameras are being placed at specific locations to help police and district administration keep constant vigil on illegal sand and meat transportation. Action was being taken on illegal slaughterhouses, he added.