Cinemas to reopen on Friday

MANGALURU

28 September 2021 18:58 IST

Cinemas and multiplexes in Dakshina Kannada have been allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity on Friday.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra also applies to the reopening of ranga mandirs, auditoria and public halls.

Those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine can visit such places. Senior citizens and pregnant women have been advised to keep themselves away from the crowd in those places.

The order said that night curfew will continue to be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the district. Those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala will continue to be subjected to checks at border check-posts.