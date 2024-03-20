CID files chargesheet in Udupi voyeurism incident

March 20, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed chargesheet in connection with the voyeurism incident reported in a paramedical college in Udupi last year.

The chargesheet in two volumes was submitted by investigation officer and CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Anju Mala before Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Deepa on Tuesday.

On June 18, 2023, three students of Netrajyoti Paramedical College were accused of recording their classmate in the washroom on their mobile phone. The Malpe police registered a suo motu case against the three students.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists carried out a protest in front of the college and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. The case was first investigated by Malpe inspector Manjunath Gowda and then by Kundapur Deputy Superintendent K.U. Belliyappa. It was on August 7, 2023 that the State government asked the CID to conduct the further investigation.

