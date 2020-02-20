‘Chhatrapati Shivaji is an inspiration to the youth’

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu offering floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Udupi on Wednesday.

UDUPI/MANGALURU

20 February 2020 01:13 IST

‘The youth should follow the ideals of the Maratha ruler and become good citizens of the country’

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said on Wednesday that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, known for his ideals and indomitable courage, was an inspiration to the youth.

He was speaking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations organised by the Udupi district administration, the Udupi Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Kannada and Culture here.

Mr. Prabhu said that Chhatrapati Shivaji was known for the battles he led against the suzerainty of the Mughal empire in the country. He was known for his adventurous spirit. The youth should follow the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji and become good citizens of the country, he said.

Dinesh Nayak, leader of the Maratha community, said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an able administrator. He provided good governance in his entire kingdom. It was necessary to tell about the life and achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the children, he said.

Seshashayana Karinja, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Prakash Rao Kavade, Keshav Rao, leaders of the Maratha community, and departmental heads, were present. Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Kumar Bekkeri welcomed the gathering.

In the celebrations in Mangaluru, Karnataka Tulu Academy president Dayanand G. Kattalsar said that everyone has to follow the model of Shivaji Maharaj to become guiding lights to society.

“If one has courage and a goal like him, one can achieve anything,” he said while inaugurating the 393rd Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations organised by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In his special lecture, Canara High School techer Ravindranath Shetty said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not confined to one particular sect or community, but was a model ruler for the entire country. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Paradeep Kumar Kalkura presided.