Cattle rescued

MANGALURU

27 October 2020 00:54 IST

Sleuths of the newly constituted Cattle Theft and Illegal Transport Detection Squad of the Mangaluru City Police on Sunday rescued six cows, one oxen and five calves that were being transported in an illegal way in a pick-up vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off, the squad, along with Kankanady Police, asked the driver of the pick-up vehicle to stop at the Padil Check-post.

However, the driver did not stop the vehicle and the police gave a chase. Then, the driver of the pick-up vehicle abandoned it near Ujjodi and escaped.

The rescued cattle were taken to a cattle relief centre in Pajeer as per an order of a court. This is the seventh time that the squad has rescued cattle since its constitution on October 5. The squad has so far rescued 28 head of cattle, a release said.