Campco releases Ayush and Poushtik manures under its brand for arecanut farmers

September 28, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd., (CAMPCO) on Wednesday, September 27, released Ayush and Poushtik fertilisers during its annual general meeting in Mangaluru.

Former minister and Tirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, Campco President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi and others released the products that are aimed at improving soil fertility and the yield.

While Campco Ayush is an organic manure, Poushtik is a fertiliser comprising Zinc and Boron, Mr. Kodgi said adding the products would be available in the market by November-end. The two fertilisers could be used for other crops too along with arecanut, he said.

Rs. 22 cr profit

Mr. Kodgi said the multi-state cooperative has earned Rs. 22 crore profit so far from April during the current financial year and is expected to register Rs. 30 crore profit during the financial year. It has made good the Rs. 12 crore loss suffered in 2022-23.

The President said a scientists team from the USA is researching on the yellow leaf disease; the final result is expected in about three months. Similarly, M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru and Nitte (Deemed to be University), through their research have said arecanut would not cause cancer.

More crops in the basket

With the recent amendments to the by-laws of the cooperative, Campco could now procure other horticulture produces, including spices, coffee, medicinal crops, aromatic plants and palms. The number of directors in the board was increased to 19, including two women members, Mr. Kodgi said.

The President said levying of GST on arecanut crop was affecting farmers and the cooperative has decided to take a delegation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitraraman led Arecanut Taskforce Committee President Araga Jnanendra before the next GST Council meeting on October 7.

Though the then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa had sanctioned Rs. 25 crore for undertaking research into yellow leaf disease, the amount was not released so far, Mr. Kodgi regretted. It would be better if the Centre releases at least 1% of GST paid towards arecanut for research into diseases.

Agriculturist B.K. Deva Rao, who was recently awarded the Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Award by the President and Gopalakrishna Sharma, who invented black pepper processing machine were presented Campco Golden Jubilee awards by Kajampadi Subrahmanya Bhat. Kalladka Sree Rama Vidya Samsthe head Prabhakara Bhat released Poogasiri souveneer brought out for the Golden Jubilee.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jnanendra said the research report that arecanut was not injurious to health would be submitted to the Supreme Court.

Vice president Shankaranarayana Bhat Khandige, directors, Managing Director Krishna Kumar and others were present.

