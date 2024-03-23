ADVERTISEMENT

Byndoor Assembly segment in Udupi district has 2.37 lakh voters, says Udupi DC

March 23, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the voters in the Assembly segment, 1,16,310 are men and 1,21,413 are women. The segment has three transgender voters

The Hindu Bureau

The Byndoor Assembly segment in Udupi district, which falls under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, has 2,37,726 voters with 246 polling booths, K. Vidyakumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi said on Saturday, March 23.

Speaking at an inter-district coordination meeting, held in the virtual mode, about conducting elections in Shivamogga constituency, she said that of the voters in the Assembly segment, 1,16,310 are men and 1,21,413 are women. The segment has three transgender voters.

Of 246 polling booths, 220 are in rural areas and 26 are in urban areas. Of the polling booths, 42 are sensitive, 12 are hyper sensitive and 190 are normal booths, she said adding that 21 sector officers have been appointed in the segment.

She said that 26 check posts have been set up on the inter-district borders.

