Bus driver, conductor arrested for youth’s death in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru Traffic South police arrested bus driver Karthik R. Shetty, 30, and conductor Damsheer, 30, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy following the incident of fall from the foot board of the bus on September 7.

The police said the 16-year-old Yashraj fell off the bus as it was crossing the Netravathi Bridge on September 7 morning. Yashraj was declared brain dead on September 13 and a few of his organs were donated.

The police on Sunday arrested Shetty and Damsheer for offences punishable under Sections 304, 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody till Monday morning, the police said.

Youth arrested

The Ullal police arrested Tallat, 35, of Bajal in connection with grievous assault of one Asif in May.

The police said Asif was grievously injured following assault by a group of persons over a financial dispute related fish trade. The police arrested five persons and were on the lookout of Talat and Naufal.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said Talat was active not just in Mangaluru but also in Bengaluru and parts of Kerala.