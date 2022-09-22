BJP urged to field 25 Hindutva activists in next Assembly polls

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Sri Rama Sene founder leader Pramod Mutalik said on Wednesday that he was urging the BJP to field 25 Hindutva activists in the coming elections to the Assembly.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi after meeting Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, he said that the BJP should issue party ticket to 25 Hindutva activists as, if they get elected, they can raise their voice in favour of Hindutva in the Assembly.

Mr. Mutalik said that he appealed to the Pejawar seer to convince the BJP leaders to issue ticket to Hindutva activists and that the seer responded positively to his appeal.

Stating that the BJP lacked concern for Hindutva, Mr. Mutalik said that he will also appeal to the State BJP president to issue ticket to activists as, after getting elected, 25 MLAs can give preference to Hindutva issues.

“It is our right to ask the BJP to issue ticket to Hindutva activists as we, as BJP activists, have worked hard for the party. The BJP should fulfil our demand,” he said.

Mr. Mutalik, however, said that he will not contest in the coming elections.

The Sri Rama Sene leader said that though three years have lapsed since the BJP came to power in the State, the Goonda Act cases booked against Hindutva activists have not been withdrawn. He had brought this to the notice of the Pejawar seer.

‘Fine unforgivable’

Referring to an incident in Kolar district in which some villagers have been accused of attempting to penalise a Dalit family after a boy touched paraphernalia of village Goddess Bhoothamma’s idol in Ullerahalli in Malur taluk, he said that it was an unforgivable offence. Such incidents should not recur. The government should take stern action against those responsible for it.

Mr. Mutalik said that the Sri Rama Sene activists will protest against those who made an attempt to penalise the Dalit family.