BJP playing appeasement politics ahead of bypolls: Khader

MANGALURU

19 November 2020 01:54 IST

The decision of the State Cabinet to set up Karnataka Vokkaliga Lingayat Development Corporation and Maratha Development Authority is nothing but the BJP’s effort to appease Lingayats and Marathas who are in large number in Basavakalyan Assembly constituency where the byelection is slated to be held shortly, said Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, he said the B.S. Yediyurappa government announced setting up of the corporation for development of Golla community days before the byelections to Sira Assembly constituency. “Now the government has announced two new authorities. Instead of thinking of communities only before elections, the State government should go ahead to form corporations for development of communities in Dakshina Kannada namely Koragas and Kulal,” he stressed.

Expressing his concern over the spate of murders and assaults and the increase in instances of illegal sand mining in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Khader claimed that the district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has so far not reviewed the law and order situation here. The increase in the rate of criminal cases only shows the absence of fear of law among criminals. “It is high time that the law and order in the district is brought in check,” he said.

It was wrong on the part of the State government to transfer Inspector Shivaprakash and Sub Inspector Kabbalraj of the city who were investigating the alleged illegal sale of drugs, he said.

Mr. Khader said the State government has given administrative clearance for the ₹280 crore project of providing and laying drinking water distribution and feeder mains to 25 villages of Bantwal and Mangaluru taluks.