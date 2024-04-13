BJP gears up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first roadshow in Mangaluru on April 14

April 13, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP has geared up to host the first roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14, as part of the campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies.

According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Modi is scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 p.m. and reach Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) at Lady Hill at about 8 p.m. The roadshow till Panje Manjesh Rao Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle) via Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circle is likely to commence later after garlanding the statue of Sri Narayana Guru at Lady Hill.

Police conducted a security drill from the airport to Lady Hill and on the road show route on Saturday evening. Hence, there were traffic blocks in some parts of the city late on Saturday, April 13. Police removed the road humps on the route on which the Prime Minister will travel on Sunday. Police have beefed up security on the route of Mr. Modi’s travel.

Though Mr. Modi has visited Mangaluru on earlier occasions and for Lok Sabha and Assembly election campaigns, it is the first time he is doing a roadshow in Mangaluru as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Satish Kumpala said that the road show will boost the morale of party workers to work hard for the victory of party candidates Captain Brijesh Chowta in Dakshina Kannada and Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi-Chikkamgaluru.

Mahatma Gandhi Road from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to PVS Junction and the Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road from PVS Junction to Hampanakatte Junction will be out of bounds for vehicles on Sunday afternoon till the roadshow gets over.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, in a notification, said extensive traffic restrictions would be in place on Sunday because of the roadshow. With the arrival of the general public from across Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts and given the security arrangements, the restrictions were imposed. Police have banned vehicular parking on the flanks of all the roads on which traffic restrictions would be in place, along with the Airport Road.

