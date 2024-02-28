ADVERTISEMENT

BJP activists attempt to storm district Congress offices in Mangaluru and Udupi

February 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP workers staging a protest at Oscar Fernandes Circle (Brahmagiri Circle) in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists on Wednesday attempted to storm the district Congress offices in Mangaluru and Udupi, as part of a protest against the alleged raising of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans by supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nazir Hussain at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The BJP workers staging a protest in front of Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP Yuva Morcha activists raised slogans against the Congress and started to march towards the district Congress office at Mallikatta in Mangaluru. The police were in large numbers and they had placed barricades near the office. The activists attempted to break the police cordon and enter the office. The police took the BJP activists away in their vehicles and released them later.

The Congress activists were also present in significant numbers and they too raised slogans against the BJP.

In Udupi, the BJP activists held a protest near Brahmagiri Circle. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP Yuva Morcha State secretary Vikhyat Shetty, and other leaders took part in the protest.

The police took the Udupi MLA and other activists to their custody when they attempted to break the police cordon and move towards Congress office.

