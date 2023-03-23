ADVERTISEMENT

Bids received for building a flyover at Nanthoor will be opened next week, says Kateel

March 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Revamped Kavoor Lake under the smart city mission has been inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurated the renovated Kavoor lake, in Mangaluru on March 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday, March 21, that bids received for constructing a flyover at Nanthoor Junction in the city, will be opened next week.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the rejuvenated Kavoor lake under the smart city mission, Mr. Kateel said that building a flyover at Nanthoor is a pending demand.

He said that Dakshina Kannada received ₹28,000 crore for development projects, welfare schemes from the Union government from 2019-2023. The Kavoor lake has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹9 crore. It has a separate space earmarked for the immersion of Ganesha idols during Ganesha festival. It has a walking track, lighting facilities. Care has been taken to ensure that sewage water did not enter the waterbody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the renovated Kavoor lake. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The MP said that Mangaluru is witnessing many development development projects under the smart city mission.

Mangaluru will also a get a Vande Bharat train. It might take a year for it to become a reality due to some technical matters which are being addressed.

Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, Mayor Jayananda Anchan and others took part in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US