Bids received for building a flyover at Nanthoor will be opened next week, says Kateel

March 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday, March 21, that bids received for constructing a flyover at Nanthoor Junction in the city, will be opened next week.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the rejuvenated Kavoor lake under the smart city mission, Mr. Kateel said that building a flyover at Nanthoor is a pending demand.

He said that Dakshina Kannada received ₹28,000 crore for development projects, welfare schemes from the Union government from 2019-2023. The Kavoor lake has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹9 crore. It has a separate space earmarked for the immersion of Ganesha idols during Ganesha festival. It has a walking track, lighting facilities. Care has been taken to ensure that sewage water did not enter the waterbody.

The MP said that Mangaluru is witnessing many development development projects under the smart city mission.

Mangaluru will also a get a Vande Bharat train. It might take a year for it to become a reality due to some technical matters which are being addressed.

Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, Mayor Jayananda Anchan and others took part in the function.