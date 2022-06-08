Belthangady resident booked on sexual assault charge

June 08, 2022 00:10 IST

A resident of Karya village of Belthangady taluk was booked on the charge of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday.

According to the Uppinangady Police, the accused, Munasir, on May 30 took the girl, a Class VIII student, in his car under the pretext of dropping her to school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took the girl to a lodge in Uppinangady and sexually assaulted her.

Again, on Tuesday morning, he took her in the car to the lodge in Uppinangady and raped her. He dropped her at the Uppinangady bus stand and threatened her against revealing the incident to her family members and the police.

On a complaint by her parents on Tuesday evening, the police registered a case against Munasir under Sections 5 (L) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 376(2)(N), 363 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

A search is on for the accused, the police said.