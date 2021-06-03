Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Pilikula

MANGALURU

03 June 2021 20:29 IST

Pilikula Biological Park, Mangaluru, organised a one-week programme focusing on captive breeding of King Cobra between May 24 and May 30 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the Union government.

The programmes throughout the week were conducted on online mode with lectures by experts in herpetology and virtual exhibition of drawing/painting, collage making and photographs.

Varad B. Giri, Scientist, Bombay Natural History Society, Mumbai, P. Gowri Shankar of Kalinga Foundation and Murthy Kantimahanthi, Conservationist, Wildlife Society, Andhra Pradesh, were among those who delivered lectures, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

Prakash S. Netalkar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangalore Circle, inaugurated the programmes.

The park, that comes under the Central Zoo Authority, has been breeding King Cobra in captivity for more than a decade now. The Central Zoo Authority is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav for 75 weeks scheduled with 75 endangered wild species.