Automated factory manufacturing export-oriented bio plates made from arecanut palm leaf to be commissioned at Nidle village in Dakshina Kannada

August 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

:

A factory which manufactures export-oriented bio plates made from arecanut palm leaf and set up by a private entrepreneur will be formally commissioned at Barangaya in Nidle village, near Dharmasthala, by the Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Monday, August 28.

Avinash Rao, the founder and chief executive officer of Agrileaf Exports Pvt. Ltd which has set up Agrileaf Factory told The Hindu that it manufactures and exports the plates in 40 shapes. They are mainly in bowl, plate, lid and compartment types. The products are being exported to the U.S. and Germany, he said, adding that it markets its products in the local market up to an extent of 5% to 10%.

Mr. Rao said that the factory began its production and export three years ago. Now, it has been upgraded with automation and expanded. The Minister will inaugurate the spruced up factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the factory in the rural area provided direct employment to 180 persons and indirect employment to about 500 persons. In addition to the coastal and Malnad districts, the company procured the arecanut leaf and its semi-finished products from Davangere, Tumakuru, Gubbi, Coimbatore and Salem areas.

The factory’s production of finished products now stands between five and six containers per month. “The company intends to double it post January, 2024,” he said.

“Post January 2024, we will emerge as the top manufacturing and export oriented unit for bio plates made from arecanut leaf in the country,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that the factory also manufactured wooden trays made from softwood meant for export.

Michael Dwork, the founder of VerTerra Dinnerware, a biodegradable dinnerware company in the U.S. with 17 years of market presence, will also be present during the inaugural function. The company is the business partner of Agrileaf Exports Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.