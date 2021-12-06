Auto driver killed in road accident in Mangaluru

The vehicles that were involved in the road accident on Sunday at Saibrakatte in Udupi district.

Mangaluru

06 December 2021 09:41 IST

Brahmavar Police have arrested a 19-year-old car driver who was said to be driving in a rash manner leading to the accident.

A goods autorickshaw driver transporting fish died and two were injured in an accident involving the autorickshaw, a motorcycle and a car at Saibrakatte in Brahmavar police limits in Udupi district on Sunday.

The police gave the name of the deceased driver as Suresh Marakala (40), resident of Achchadi, Madhuvana. Raju Marakala (60) travelling in the autorickshaw and motorcycle rider Subrahmanya Kulal (42), resident of Shiriyara, were injured in the accident. They have been admitted in hospital.

The Marakalas used to transport fish daily from Malpe Fishing Harbour and sell the marine product in and around Saibrakatte in their goods vehicle.

While they were approaching Saibrakatte on Sunday morning, a car said to be driven in a rash manner, hit the autorickshaw and the motorcycle.

The Marakalas were trapped inside the vehicle cabin and by the time they were rescued by local people, Suresh Marakala had breathed his last. Brahmavar Police have arrested the 19-year-old car driver. They have registered a case and are investigating.

Pedestrian dies

An elder pedestrian, resident of Padnur village in Puttur taluk, died of injuries that he suffered after a two-wheeler hit him near Darbe on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Keshava Gowda. According to a complaint by the victim’s nephew, P. Jayarama, his uncle was walking on the extreme right side of the road when a two-wheeler being ridden by Abdul Majid hit him on Friday night. The injured was admitted to a private hospital in Puttur initially and later shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

However, he died of injuries on Saturday, the police said. Puttur Traffic Police have registered a case.