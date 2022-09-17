Athish Shetty from Kundapur tops in NEET-SS

Athish B. Shetty

Athish B. Shetty from Kundapur in Udupi district has topped in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET-SS) conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences.

The NEET-SS is held for admission to MCh, DM, DrNB super specialty courses. The examination was held on September 1 and September 2 and results were announced on September 15.

“The result is yet to sink in. I hoped to be among the top 500. I didn’t expect to top the examination,” said an elated Dr. Shetty, who has completed his MS (General Surgery) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Dr. Shetty told The Hindu on Saturday that he has planned to do three-year MCh either in surgical gastroenterology or in oncosurgery, or urology. He will do it either in New Delhi or Mumbai. “I am discussing with my friends and family to arrive at a decision,” he said.

Dr. Shetty is the elder of the two children of surgeon Balakrishna Shetty from Chinmayi Hospital in Kundapura. His mother Sunita B. Shetty is a homemaker. His younger brother has done his MBBS and is now preparing for NEET-PG examination.

Dr. Shetty studied till Class XII at the Little Rock Indian School in Brahmavar. After doing his MBBS at KMC Manipal, Dr. Shetty did his MS in General Surgery at the BMCRI. Dr. Shetty said he had nearly two months to prepare for the entrance exam, which for the first time was common for all super specialties.