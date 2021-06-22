Arrested man’s link to drugs supply in Kerala being probed

MANGALURU

22 June 2021 19:06 IST

The police are probing into a link that a Nigerian national arrested in Bengaluru on Monday in connection with two cases of drug trafficking in the city is said to have in the supply of narcotic drugs to different parts of Kerala.

The police arrested Stanely Chima of Abuja in Nigeria and Mohammed Rameez of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala in Bengaluru on Monday. They were produced before a court in Mangaluru which remanded the two to judicial custody on Tuesday.

They were arrested in connection with two cases of drug trafficking registered in Konaje Police Station some days ago. The police had recovered 235 grams of MDMA in these two cases. Earlier, the police had arrested five men in this connection.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that the police have recovered audio clips of a conversation between Rameez and Chima where the former makes a claim that he has a network of associates in all the 14 districts of Kerala for distribution of drugs. The former then seeks from the latter weekly supply of good quality MDMA and other narcotic drugs to him.

“We are verifying this information and trying to trace others associated with these accused in Kerala and in Dakshina Kannada,” Mr. Kumar said.

Chima had in 2018 been arrested by the K.R. Puram Police in Bengaluru for violation of the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and also of the Passports Act. He was later released on bail. He is accused of supplying narcotic drugs from Bengaluru to his contacts in Mangaluru and Kerala, Mr. Kumar said.