Anurag Thakur to inaugurate Centre for Sports Sciences in Udupi on Saturday

December 21, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

K. Raghupathi Bhat, MLA, on Wednesday said Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the Centre for Sports Sciences in Udupi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting in this regard at Udupi, Mr. Bhat said the centre, being established at a cost of ₹2 crore at the Ajjarkad Stadium in the city will help providing treatment to sportspersons in case of any injury they suffer during activities.

On a broader perspective, the centre should encourage sportspersons from the district in constructively engaging in activities and become capable to compete at national and international levels. Sportspersons could get better training, tips and other guidance too through this centre.

Mr. Thakur will inaugurate the centre at 6 p.m. in the presence of Karnataka Youth Services and Sports Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, district in-charge Minister S. Angara and others. The Union Minister would also interact with sportspersons on the occasion, the MLA said and urged sportspersons, teams, sports organisers and students to attend the programme in large numbers.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the centre would be an added advantage for sportspersons in the district. Many sports and cultural events were being organised in the district on a daily basis almost while many sportspersons from the district have brought laurels at the State, national and international levels, he said.

Silver jubilee celebrations

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao announced that the valedictory of the silver jubilee celebrations of the district formation would be conduced at the Malpe Beach from January 20 to 22. Various competitions and events, including swimming in the sea, beach kabaddi, volleyball, sand art, photography, heli-tourism, wine festival, etc., would be organised to mark the occasion. Cultural programmes from eminent troupes of the district would be organised between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on those days.