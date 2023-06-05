Animal Husbandry Minister should speak responsibly about cows: Kota Srinivas Poojary

June 05, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday said Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh should make responsible statements about cattle by understanding the sentiments of people.

Reacting to the recent statement of Mr. Venkatesh hinting at amendments to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, Mr. Poojary told reporters in Udupi that the new legislation was brought by the BJP government to replace the earlier Act passed in 1964. The new legislation was brought in by respecting sentiments of farmers, religious leaders and also the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi.

The new Minister, instead of focusing on pressing issues namely of creating ‘Go shalas’, improvement of milk production and protection of indigenous cattle species, is taking about slaughter of cows.

“Such statement by a Minister is really shocking,” Mr. Poojary said and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should advise his Cabinet colleague to speak responsibly about cows and about the Act. “You (Government) should understand sentiments of people about cattle. Just because people have voted you to power, you cannot expect people to work in the way you direct.” If any changes are made 2020 Act that allows slaughter of cattle, the BJP, as a responsible Opposition party, will strongly oppose it in the two houses of Karnataka Legislature and also outside.

In a statement, BJP District president Sudershan Moodbidri said the Act in 1964 was brought by the Congress government and BJP strengthened it 2020 by bringing in necessary changes. The Congress government should drop the plans to bring further changes to the Act. The government should not allow milk federations to reduce incentives to dairy farmers, he said.

The two were responding to the statement of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh on Saturday in Mysuru wherein he spoke of possibility of the government reviewing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. The legislation brought by BJP government in 2020, permitted slaughter of buffaloes above the age of 13. There was no provision in the Act for the slaughter of aged cows, the Minister had stated.

