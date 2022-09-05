Airport handles 64 flight movements in a day

ADVERTISEMENT

The international airport here handled 64 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) on Friday. The airport handled an average of 78 movements per day in the pre-COVID-19 days.

In the post-pandemic scenario, the airport handles an average of 42-48 movements each week.

While 42 of the 64 movements were scheduled movements (10 international and 32 domestic), 12 movements were general aviation (six chartered flights, including one that flew international to Dubai) and the rest were military movements.

One of the general aviation flights was an air ambulance that airlifted a critically ill patient from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to the city and later left for Nagpur after refuelling.

The international airport handled these flights astutely while ensuring timely movement of all aircraft, commercial, general aviation and military, a release from the airport said.