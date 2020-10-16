Admn. seeks feedback on cycling needs from residents

An online survey will collect information on challenges, infrastructure paucity, etc., for cycling in Mangaluru.

Various cycling clubs of the city have joined hands with the administration

With a view to promote cycling as a preferred mode of city commute, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., and Mangaluru City Corporation have launched an online survey seeking feedback from students, parents, cyclists and general public so as to improve infrastructure and facilities required for safe cycling.

One can participate in the online survey through https://forms.gle/nxaUxq- FAGi1uDWui9 to give one's feedback on a wide variety of questions regarding cycling in Mangaluru. Urging people to participate in this survey in large numbers, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said the outcome would help the administration to know the priorities and issues faced by the general public while cycling.

MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer told The Hindu the City administration was planning a pilot of 12 km bicycle track covering main roads, lanes and by-lanes as a part of Central Government's "India Cycles 4 Change Challenge."

Various cycling clubs of the city have joined hands with the administration, he said. Post COVID-19 lockdown, the centre intends to promote cycling a preferred mode of commute on a large scale not only for school children, but also for office-goers with the twin objective of improving physical fitness and reducing the carbon emission, he said.

MSCL intends to open at least about 3 km of the pilot route by December and hence it was necessary for general public to give their feedback at the earliest, Mr. Nazeer said.

The survey seeks participants' opinion on challenges for cycling, constraints of available infrastructure, what kinds of roads they prefer to ride, areas of improvement and many more.