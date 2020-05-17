Additional swab collection centres in Dharwad

DHARWAD

17 May 2020 00:35 IST

To step up the COVID-19 testing process, the district administration has taken steps to set up additional swab collection centres at different parts of the district.

Following an instruction by the Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, the Department of Health and Family Welfare officials have established additional swab collection centres at taluk hospitals in Kundagol, Navalgund and Kalghatagi. These centres will help cover larger sections of the rural masses.

Besides, swab collection centres have also been set up at the University of Agricultural Sciences - Dharwad (USA-D) and at Gabbur check post near Hubballi to test the inter-State commuters. These are in addition to centres at the district civil hospital and SDM Medical College Hospital in Dharwad, and Railway Hospital and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. A total of ten swab collection centres are functioning as on date.

Another mango trader tests positive

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Dharwad district rose to 22 on Saturday with a 34-year-old mango trader from Om Nagar in Dharwad testing positive.

The man (P-1,060) is the second mango trader cum driver from Dharwad city to test positive. He has a history of frequent travel to Mumbai and Pune to sell mangoes during the second and third phase of the lockdown. He also travelled to Bengaluru and mangroves in Dharwad taluk and stayed at a farmhouse at Tegur for few days. The district administration has begun identifying his primary and secondary contacts.