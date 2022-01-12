833 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

12 January 2022 01:11 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported 583 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The numbers included 25 cases from three clusters.

With 94 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,872. And, the test positivity rate was put at 5.73%.

Of the 25 new cases from the three clusters, 10 are from a hostel of a medical college in Mangaluru taluk. A total of 205 samples were tested there.

Meanwhile, seven people tested positive in a residential apartment in Mangaluru taluk where a total of 46 samples were tested. As many as eight persons tested positive at a construction site in Kaprigudde in Mangaluru, where 17 samples were tested.

A total of 5,931 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday taking the number of vaccinated persons to 30.75 lakh in the district.

While 17.03 lakh have received their first dose, 13.67 lakh have been given the second dose. Meanwhile, 4,618 persons have received the precautionary dose.

In Udupi

Udupi district reported 250 new cases of which 138 are symptomatic and 112 asymptomatic. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the district rose to 6.29%. With 185 new cases in Udupi taluk, the test positivity rate of the taluk rose to 7.9%. There are 26 new cases from Kundapur taluk (TPR 3.41%) and 38 new cases from Karkala taluk (TPR 4.43%). As many as 221 are in home isolation, 13 in COVID Care Centres, 10 in designated COVID health hospitals and six in designated COVID hospitals.

With 66 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,342. As many as 6,157 persons were vaccinated in the district on Tuesday taking the total number of vaccinated people to 18.74 lakh. While 10.13 lakh have taken their first dose, 8.54 lakh have taken their second. And, 6,008 persons have received the precautionary dose.