7.82 lakh children to receive deworming tablets in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

August 09, 2022 00:12 IST

All children between age group of 1 and 19 will be given albandazole chewable tablets on August 10

As many as 5.24 lakh children aged between 1 and 19 will receive deworming tablets in Dakshina Kannada, while 2.58 lakh children of the age group will receive tablets in Udupi district during the National Deworming Day on August 10.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, August 8, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said that children and other people are affected by tapeworms in the body, which results, among others, due to poor hygiene and walking barefoot. Children with tapeworms experience stomach ache and are also found suffering from malnutrition.

To overcome the problem, all children between age group of 1 and 19 will be given albandazole chewable tablets on August 10. While those aged less than two will be given half tablet, other children will receive one tablet. These tablets will be given to children at their schools. ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Health Assistants will visit houses and give these tablets to children, who have dropped out of the school. The children, who fail to get the tablets on August 10, will receive the same on August 17. The deworming tablets will build immunity power in children and make them healthy, Dr. Kumar said.

In a communiqué, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the tablets will be distributed in all schools and colleges, anganwadis, residential schools, nursing institutes, ITIs, government First Grade Colleges, and engineering colleges. In order to prevent formation of tapeworms, Mr. Rao called upon parents to ensure that children follow necessary hand hygiene techniques. Vegetables should be properly washed in clean water before it is cooked, he said.