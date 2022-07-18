47 houses damaged in rain in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

People walking through a flood-affected area at Navunda in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on July 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 18, 2022 00:20 IST

Moodbidri records the highest rainfall of 99.2 mm followed by Belthangady with 84.5 mm; power supply affected in some areas

In all, 47 houses were damaged due to rain in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Of these, 46 (39 in Udupi and seven in Dakshina Kannada) were partially damaged. And, one house was completely damaged in Dakshina Kannada, according to the administrations of the two districts.

With this, 532 houses have been completely damaged in Udupi and 90 completely damaged in Dakshina Kannada since April 1.

In addition, 113 electricity poles have fallen and two transformers damaged snapping power connectivity in some areas in Dakshina Kannada which recorded 71 mm rainfall during the period against a normal rainfall of 46 mm.

Moodbidri recorded the highest rainfall of 99.2 mm followed by Belthangady with 84.5 mm, Sullia 78.9 mm, Kadaba 68.4 mm, Puttur 65.3 mm, Bantwal 52.7 mm and Mangaluru with 40.4 mm.

Water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 6.2 m against the danger level of 8.5 m. The water level was at 27.80 m in the river course at Uppinangady against the danger level of 31.5 m. The water level in the Gundia river near Disha Hydel Power Project was measured at 4.2 m against the danger level of 5 m, according to Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority.

The cumulative agricultural crop loss in Dakshina Kannada since April 1 has been reported in 223.38 hectares and horticultural loss in 10.563 hectares of land.

In all, six persons have died due to lightning and other rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada since April. Of these, four were in Bantwal taluk and one each in Belthangady and Ullal taluks, according to the authority.

Udupi district recorded 96.14 mm rainfall during the period. The highest rainfall of 119.7 mm was reported in Karkala followed by 116.8 mm in both Hebri and Kaup, 109.2 mm Baindoor, 70.8 mm in Kundapur, 66.3 mm in Udupi and 57.4 mm in Brahmavar.

As heavy goods vehicles have been banned both on the Shiradi Ghat and Sampaje Ghat roads, they are taking a detour to reach Mangaluru through alternative roads.