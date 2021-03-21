₹4.67-crore surplus Budget for Udupi CMC

Mangaluru

21 March 2021 00:42 IST

Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) has reserved ₹24.98 crore in its Budget for 2021-22 for revamping roads and drains in the city.

It has allocated ₹53 lakh for revamping its sewage treatment plant (STP) at Nittur. The fund has mainly been reserved for purchasing modern equipment to purify sewage water.

The president of the CMC, Sumithra Nayak, presented a surplus Budget of ₹4.67 crore for 2021-22 at the council’s general body meeting on Saturday. The total receipts have been estimated at ₹146.91 crore, while the expenditure has been projected at ₹142.24 crore.

The Budget has laid stress on increasing greenery and beautification of the city. Parks are to be developed at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

In her address, the president said that measures would be taken to prevent pollution of Indrani rivulet, which has been contaminated for many years now. A project to build a revetment wall along the path of the rivulet will be taken up.

“Partial work is being undertaken by the CMC using its own fund. However, more funds are expected from the State government. A proposal has been sent to the government in this regard,” she said.

Kunjibettu ward councillor Girish Anchan said that the proposal to construct ‘Visvesvaraya Commercial Complex’ in the heart of the city under PPP model was a good one as it would bring more revenue to the CMC.