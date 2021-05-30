40 anganwadi workers, health activists feted

MANGALURU

30 May 2021

As many as 40 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers and other staff at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Lady Hill, were felicitated during the function organised by the Mangaluru South Assembly BJP unit to mark celebration of the second year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the party has directed the workers to celebrate the occasion by devoting themselves in work that helps needy people. Felicitation of health workers on Sunday was among the programmes held as part of “Seva hi Sanghatan”. Such programmes are being held in 10,000 villages across the State, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that the party workers have involved in works to address the needs of people in terms of treatment, providing grain, food and meeting other necessities during this pandemic. He lauded councillor Ganesh from Derebail (South West ward), who has performed the last rites of 90 persons, and other BJP workers involved in performing such rites.

The State government has taken steps to increase the number of ventilators at the Government Wenlock Hospital to 100. More ventilators will installed shortly at the hospital and a few private hospitals, he said.

In Bantwal, Mr. Kateel launched the “Bantwal BJP Kshema Nidhi” created to fund education and other needs of students from poor families.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik said that this fund is primarily created to fund expenses of children who have lost their parents due to the pandemic. As the Union and State governments have come out with their own schemes for such children, the Bantwal BJP unit decided to use the fund for students from poor families, he said.