395 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

10 January 2022 20:08 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 20 cases in three clusters. With 60 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,383. And, test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 2.03%.

Of the 20 cases in the three clusters, 15 are from two houses of worker in Kuloor and Kulai in the city. A family member each in these two houses recently returned from West Bengal. All the 15 patients, who are aged above 18, have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and they are isolated at the COVID Care Centre.

Five students aged more than 18 from a nursing college in Mangaluru taluk have tested positive for COVID-19. They have a history of a visit to Goa. A total of 32 samples were tested at the college. All the five students have mild COVID-19 symptoms and they have been isolated.

In Udupi district, 219 new cases were reported and the overall TPR was put at 4.41%. With 183 new patients, after from 3,302 samples were tested, Udupi taluk reported a TPR of 5.54 %. There are 14 new cases from Kundapur taluk (TPR 1.17%), and 20 cases from Karkala taluk (TPR 2.5%). As many as 193 patients are in home isolation, 19 in COVID Care Centres and seven, in all, in hospitals.

As many as 39 patients are in the general ward, nine in high dependency unit, 10 in ICU without ventilator and three patients in ICU with ventilator. With 40 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,158 in the district.

