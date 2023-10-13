ADVERTISEMENT

23-year-old woman killed in Kalladka

October 13, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in Dasakodi, near Kalladka, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Pavana, a resident of Bayila.

The police said Pavana, an employee of a private scanning centre in B.C. Road, got into a bus after finishing work and got down at Dasakodi. As she was walking towards her house, Pavana was hit by a car at around 7 p.m. Because of the impact, Pavana fell into a roadside drain. The car too overturned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Passerby immediately arranged to take to take Pavana to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US